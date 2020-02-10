KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 67,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 26,250 0
GS 45,600 DN 400
CJ CGV 29,250 UP 250
HYUNDAILIVART 10,950 DN 200
LIG Nex1 29,500 UP 350
Fila Holdings 44,850 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,000 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 UP 4,000
LF 14,550 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,680 DN 200
JW HOLDINGS 5,620 UP 20
SK Innovation 136,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 22,600 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 43,250 DN 1,150
Hansae 15,150 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 51,000 UP 100
Youngone Corp 30,550 UP 150
KOLON IND 44,250 UP 750
HanmiPharm 298,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,820 DN 80
emart 114,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY292 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 45,250 UP 150
CUCKOO 102,000 0
COSMAX 71,800 DN 700
MANDO 34,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 530,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 74,900 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 30,250 UP 100
Netmarble 93,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S304000 UP2500
ORION 107,000 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 158,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 68,300 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 21,650 DN 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,050 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 DN 150
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
3
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus