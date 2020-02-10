Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Fine Chemical Q4 net profit up 4.9 pct. to 38.2 bln won

All Headlines 16:59 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38.2 billion won (US$ 32.2 million), up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.9 percent to 329.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!