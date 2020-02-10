Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Fine Chemical 2019 net profit down 22 pct. to 167.7 bln won

All Headlines 16:59 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 167.7 billion won (US$ 141.3 million), down 22 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 10 percent on-year to 189.7 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 4.4 percent to 1.31 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!