Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold working group talks on N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korean officials briefed their U.S. counterparts Monday on Seoul's push to expand exchanges with North Korea, such as allowing individual trips to the communist nation, as they held a "working group" meeting to coordinate policy on Pyongyang, officials said.
U.S. officials, led by U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong, expressed understanding of Seoul's position during the closed-door meeting with South Korean officials led by Rhee Dong-yeol, direct general at the foreign ministry's Korean Peninsula peace regime bureau, officials said.
----------------
Q1 smartphone output may drop to 5-year low due to coronavirus: report
SEOUL -- Global smartphone production in the first quarter of the year may drop to a five-year low due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a market researcher said Monday.
TrendForce said it expects global smartphone production in the first quarter to decline 12 percent on-year to 275 million units following the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people in China.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea in final talks with China to send 3rd evacuation plane to virus-hit Wuhan on Tuesday
SEOUL -- South Korea is fine-tuning the details with China over its plan to send a third evacuation flight to the new coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan this week to bring back about 150 of its citizens and their Chinese family members, Seoul officials said Monday.
Seoul seeks to send the chartered flight to the epicenter of the virus on Tuesday after its two flights recently brought back a total of 701 nationals from the city amid growing fears over the spread of the deadly virus that has sickened 27 people in South Korea.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stresses need to reopen Kaesong complex
SEOUL -- The shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong must reopen to help bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula, the unification ministry said Monday, marking the fourth anniversary of the closure of the factory park.
In 2016, Seoul closed the Kaesong Industrial Complex in retaliation against the North's fourth nuclear test. Efforts to resume the complex since then have made little progress amid a protracted stalemate in denuclearization talks.
----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea on high alert over further spread of virus, cases unchanged at 27
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it is working to contain the new coronavirus by blocking arrivals from overseas and enhancing quarantine efforts as the country's confirmed cases remains unchanged at 27.
The number of those tested for the coronavirus reached 2,776 as of early Monday, with 1,940 of them testing negative, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The KCDC said a total of 809 people are in quarantine and will be checked for the coronavirus.
----------------
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho's sensational black comedy "Parasite" has bagged four Oscar titles, including best picture and best director, to become the first non-English language film to achieve such a feat.
At the 92nd Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. local time), Bong's seventh feature film, a tale of class division, won the ceremony's highest prize -- best film.
----------------
(LEAD) 3 S. Koreans in China confirmed to be infected with new coronavirus: Seoul gov't
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday that three of its nationals in mainland China have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus.
The three members of a family staying in China's northeastern province of Shandong have tested positive for the new strain of virus, according to the Seoul government.
(END)
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus