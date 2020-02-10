Handsome Q4 net income up 10.6 pct. to 28.5 bln won
All Headlines 17:25 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 28.5 billion won (US$ 24 million), up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 34.2 billion won, up 12.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.4 percent to 384.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS overtakes Justin Bieber's longest dominance record on Billboard's Social 50 chart
-
2
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
4
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
Most Saved
-
1
Digital maps help S. Koreans track new coronavirus
-
2
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
2
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
4
S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea on highest alert to protect Pyongyang from coronavirus