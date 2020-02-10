Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals shifts to profits in Q4

All Headlines 17:51 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 2 billion won (US$ 1.7 million), swinging from a loss of 42.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 19 billion, compared with a loss of 2.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.3 percent to 347.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

