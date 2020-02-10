Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals swings to profits in 2019

All Headlines 17:51 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net income of 5.4 billion won (US$ 4.6 million), swinging from a loss of 16.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 80.3 billion won, up 75.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 4.3 percent to 1.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

