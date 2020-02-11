S. Korea, U.S. meet to coordinate on N. Korea, including inter-Korean cooperation: State Dept.

U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong "led the U.S. delegation at the February 10th U.S.-ROK Working Group meeting as part of our continued close coordination with our ally the Republic of Korea on issues related to North Korea, including inter-Korean cooperation and humanitarian issues," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency. Wong was in Seoul to meet with officials from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the foreign ministry and the unification ministry "to discuss continued U.S.-ROK coordination on achieving our shared goals of complete denuclearization and bringing lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson added.

