Korea's exports jump 69.4 pct in first 10 days of February

All Headlines 08:53 February 11, 2020

SEJONG, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 69.4 percent in the first 10 days of February, customs data showed Tuesday.

