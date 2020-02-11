Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/00 Sunny 10
Incheon 12/01 Sunny 10
Suwon 14/-1 Sunny 10
Cheongju 14/-1 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 12/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 15/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 14/00 Sunny 10
Busan 15/05 Sunny 10
(END)
