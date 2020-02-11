S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
All Headlines 10:09 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 28 with four of them discharged after being fully recovered.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the latest patient is a 30-year-od Chinese woman who is an acquaintance of the country's third confirmed case.
The latest patient is currently being quarantined at a Seoul hospital, the KCDC said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) Passengers from China undergo strict quarantine screening under entry ban
-
1
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
2
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion