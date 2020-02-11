N. Korea deploys 500 personnel to border with China to support preventive efforts
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has dispatched around 500 workers to the country's border with China in the latest move to prevent an outbreak of the highly contagious new coronavirus on its soil, a Red Cross report showed on Tuesday.
According to the report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), North Korea's Red Cross recently dispatched the personnel for border quarantine operations at the request of the government.
The report did not provide details on when or exactly where the personnel were sent.
Pyongyang has been intensifying efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has been sweeping across the world.
North Korea has not yet reported any confirmed case of coronavirus infection, but it has beefed up border controls, quarantine efforts against entrants from China and checks of water quality across the country, which is known for its weak medical infrastructure.
North Korea recently launched a national emergency system against the virus, calling preventive efforts a "political matter" that could determine the fate of the country.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) Passengers from China undergo strict quarantine screening under entry ban
-
1
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' clinches best screenplay at Oscars
-
2
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus case, total at 25
-
4
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion