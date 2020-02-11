Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea mulls expanding strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao

All Headlines 11:56 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that it is considering expanding its strict quarantine screening to entrants from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to those who arrive from China.

Currently, entrants from China are asked to fill out health questionnaires to check whether they had fever or respiratory symptoms.

Foreigners are required to write a special quarantine report, providing their mobile phone numbers and domestic stay addresses and disclosing any visit to Hubei province in the past two weeks.

Keywords
#coronavirus #quarantine
