Hanon Systems 2019 net profit up 13.7 pct. to 322.6 bln won

All Headlines 12:01 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 322.6 billion won (US$ 272.6 million), up 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 11.5 percent on-year to 483.8 billion won. Annual sales increased 20.5 percent to 7.15 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

