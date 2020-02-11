Oci remains in red in Q4
All Headlines 13:34 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 662.6 billion won (US$ 559.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 64.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 43.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 9.3 percent to 638.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
