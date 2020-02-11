Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 13:34 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 662.6 billion won (US$ 559.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 64.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 43.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 9.3 percent to 638.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!