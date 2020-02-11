Cardinal Yeom congratulates "Parasite" director Bong on winning Oscars
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung on Tuesday congratulated Bong Joon-ho, director of "Parasite," on winning four Oscars, including best picture.
In his congratulatory message to Bong, the archbishop of Seoul said the achievement gave "joy and hope" to South Koreans grappling with fears of the new coronavirus.
"I congratulate director Michael Bong Joon-ho on his film 'Parasite's ascent to win four prizes, including best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards," he said.
"Like the messages from director Bong's film, I hope we all won't forget the precious value of people and love in a world as diverse as the movies," he said.
The cardinal also congratulated the actors and staff and celebrated the 101st year of Korean cinema.
Bong won the best picture, best screenplay, best director and best international feature film prizes at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
5
(2nd LD) Passengers from China undergo strict quarantine screening under entry ban
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
2
'Parasite' overcomes 'one-inch subtitle barrier'
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
5
(5th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture