Grand Korea Leisure 2019 net profit down 6.9 pct. to 72.4 bln won
All Headlines 15:25 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 72.4 billion won (US$ 61.3 million), down 6.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 105.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 2.2 percent to 490.8 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
