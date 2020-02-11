KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 18,650 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 7,980 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 96,800 UP 3,800
LotteFood 367,500 UP 10,000
ORION Holdings 16,100 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,850 UP 70
KCC 225,500 UP 10,500
Hyundai M&F INS 23,050 DN 50
Nongshim 246,000 UP 10,500
Donga Socio Holdings 94,100 UP 1,500
SK hynix 99,800 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 618,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 75,400 UP 200
SGBC 34,600 UP 650
JWPHARMA 28,350 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,100 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 10,350 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 39,900 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 213,500 UP 1,000
Kogas 33,500 UP 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,950 DN 850
Hanwha 23,000 0
DB HiTek 28,000 DN 1,050
CJ 84,900 UP 400
Binggrae 55,900 UP 1,400
GCH Corp 20,350 UP 350
LotteChilsung 125,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 92,400 UP 2,000
LGInt 13,400 UP 250
Hanmi Science 35,000 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiMipoDock 42,600 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 30,750 UP 1,450
S-Oil 79,200 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 151,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,350 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 5,540 UP 130
HyundaiMtr 132,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 69,600 UP 500
