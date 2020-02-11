KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SBC 13,000 UP 300
Daesang 21,050 0
CheilWorldwide 21,950 UP 500
KT 25,150 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 UP4000
LG Uplus 14,100 UP 100
NCsoft 644,000 DN 4,000
DSME 25,550 UP 400
DSINFRA 5,020 UP 60
DWEC 4,725 UP 35
Donga ST 96,500 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,100 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 255,000 UP 11,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,400 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,880 UP 20
SPC SAMLIP 81,200 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 237,000 UP 15,500
KEPCO KPS 37,450 UP 200
LGH&H 1,382,000 UP 26,000
LGCHEM 413,500 UP 26,500
KEPCO E&C 20,550 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 38,500 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,700 UP 4,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,950 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 250
LS 41,300 UP 50
GC Corp 122,500 UP 500
GS E&C 30,400 UP 250
HankookShellOil 285,500 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,350 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 343,000 UP 21,500
KPIC 102,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,020 UP 20
SKC 58,900 UP 3,000
AK Holdings 30,800 UP 850
LOTTE 35,000 UP 800
GS Retail 39,050 UP 300
Ottogi 532,000 UP 4,000
