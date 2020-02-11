KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
COSMAX 73,100 UP 1,300
HDC-OP 21,950 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,750 UP 450
IlyangPharm 22,900 DN 300
Handsome 28,500 UP 750
SK Discovery 24,650 UP 450
LOTTE Himart 26,450 UP 200
SK Innovation 140,500 UP 4,000
GS 46,600 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 29,100 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 10,800 DN 150
LIG Nex1 29,450 DN 50
Fila Holdings 45,700 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,300 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,110 UP 5
JW HOLDINGS 5,600 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 182,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 8,620 DN 60
LF 14,950 UP 400
POONGSAN 22,750 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 43,100 DN 150
Hansae 15,450 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 52,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 30,800 UP 250
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,800 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,450 DN 250
OCI 65,900 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 942,000 UP 18,000
SsangyongCement 5,010 0
KAL 26,100 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,880 UP 20
LG Corp. 75,600 UP 1,400
SsangyongMtr 1,930 UP 35
BoryungPharm 13,800 DN 50
L&L 13,800 UP 200
NamyangDairy 418,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 53,600 UP 1,800
BukwangPharm 14,300 DN 150
