Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 February 11, 2020

SKCHEM 69,900 UP 1,600
DaelimInd 83,300 UP 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13600 UP500
KiaMtr 41,350 UP 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 UP 250
POSCO 222,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 45,450 UP 450
SLCORP 17,600 UP 300
Yuhan 226,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 59,900 UP 200
NHIS 11,250 UP 100
MANDO 34,800 UP 400
BGF Retail 160,000 UP 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,300 UP 150
KorZinc 431,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,760 UP 30
SYC 43,250 UP 950
KumhoPetrochem 69,300 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,120 UP 5
Mobis 237,500 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,700 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 UP 300
S-1 89,800 UP 200
KEPCO 25,850 UP 400
SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 200
SKTelecom 223,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 43,600 UP 2,550
HyundaiElev 62,200 DN 900
Hanchem 113,000 UP 3,000
DWS 26,750 UP 400
UNID 41,750 UP 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,400 UP 550
Hanon Systems 11,250 UP 500
SK 238,000 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 5,590 UP 10
GKL 19,200 UP 500
KorElecTerm 38,550 UP 750
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,000 UP 100
KT&G 93,000 UP 300
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!