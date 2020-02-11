KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DHICO 5,580 UP 20
LG Display 16,150 0
Kangwonland 26,950 DN 100
NAVER 184,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 170,000 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 101,000 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 29,300 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 63,800 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 30,450 UP 200
Netmarble 94,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S302500 DN1500
ORION 108,500 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 283,500 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 528,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 75,000 UP 100
WJ COWAY 90,600 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,500 UP 3,000
IBK 10,600 0
DONGSUH 16,700 UP 150
BGF 5,190 UP 50
SamsungEng 16,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 3,000
PanOcean 4,080 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 DN 500
DaeduckElec 9,200 UP 180
MERITZ SECU 3,675 DN 25
Hanssem 74,200 DN 1,100
KSOE 120,500 0
Huchems 19,650 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 67,200 UP 200
Celltrion 173,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,900 DN 300
KIH 68,600 UP 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,500 UP 500
KOLON IND 43,700 DN 550
HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 2,000
emart 113,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY293 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 46,200 UP 950
-
1
