Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail 2019 net profit down 1.8 pct. to 151.4 bln won

All Headlines 15:44 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 151.4 billion won (US$ 128.1 million), down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 3.7 percent on-year to 196.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 2.9 percent to 5.94 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!