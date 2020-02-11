Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF turns to loss in Q4

All Headlines 16:07 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$ 4.5 million), swinging from a profit of 3.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.7 percent to 61.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!