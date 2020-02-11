Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land Q4 net income up 179.6 pct. to 53 bln won

All Headlines 16:26 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 53 billion won (US$ 44.9 million), up 179.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 65.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6 percent to 372.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 17.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
