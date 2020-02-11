S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 11, 2020
All Headlines 16:34 February 11, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.241 1.242 -0.1
3-year TB 1.299 1.296 +0.3
10-year TB 1.602 1.603 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.257 1.258 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.888 1.886 +0.2
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
