Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Hausys remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 17:06 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 26.3 billion won (US$ 22.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 80.9 percent on-year to 3.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 3.9 percent to 805 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!