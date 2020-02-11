Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food shifts to loss in Q4

All Headlines 17:19 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 34.1 billion won (US$ 28.9 million), turning from a profit of 14.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 77.8 percent on-year to 5 billion won. Sales decreased 3.2 percent to 793.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
