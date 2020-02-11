Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food 2019 net profit down 50 pct. to 63.7 bln won

All Headlines 17:19 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 63.7 billion won (US$ 53.9 million), down 50 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 90.1 billion won, down 34.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 3.9 percent to 3.12 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!