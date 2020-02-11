Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ CGV remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 17:23 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 213.5 billion won (US$ 180.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 45.2 billion won, up 76.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 498.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
