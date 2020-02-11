Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ CGV remains in red in 2019

All Headlines 17:23 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net loss of 239.1 billion won (US$ 202.3 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

Operating income for the year was 123.2 billion won, up 58.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 9.8 percent to 1.94 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

