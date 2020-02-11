Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Livart Furniture Q4 net income down 99.6 pct. to 24 mln won

All Headlines 17:37 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24 million won (US$ 0 million), down 99.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 891 million won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.5 percent to 325.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!