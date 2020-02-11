Hyundai Livart Furniture Q4 net income down 99.6 pct. to 24 mln won
All Headlines 17:37 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24 million won (US$ 0 million), down 99.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 891 million won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 7.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.5 percent to 325.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
