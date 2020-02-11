Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kepco Plant Service & Engineering 2019 net profit down 5 pct. to 153.3 bln won

All Headlines 18:16 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net income of 153.3 billion won (US$ 129.8 million), down 5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 193.9 billion won, up 1.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 0.4 percent to 1.24 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!