(Spring Training) Cardinals' 'KK' taking growing scrutiny in stride

JUPITER, United States, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- It was sunny, hot and humid, with only an occasional breeze, when Kim Kwang-hyun reported to his first spring training session with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. But given the media circus around him for something as trivial as his walk to the clubhouse, Kim must have felt like being in a fishbowl, rather than out under the blue sky and on the green grass of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.