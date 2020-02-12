Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Global growth engines cooling down on coronavirus outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice minister slams prosecution's indictment of presidential, ruling party officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Dynamism, power of detail propels 'hallyu' to global mainstream (Donga llbo)
-- Moon urges review of ways to increase senior employment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Medical workers desperate to treat coronavirus carriers (Segye Times)
-- Justice minister vows reform to set prosecutors' indictment, investigation apart (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Discussion on discarding GSOMIA growing inside Cheong Wa Dae (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parties fall short of pledged election nominations of young politicians (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite dozen enactments, risk of accidents remains high in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- OCI gives up local manufacturing of polysilicon for solar panels (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Urge to return to normal, overcoming coronavirus fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump says no to pre-election summit: CNN (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Unpacked: Samsung brings 5G, AI, foldable to 2020 Galaxy lineup (Korea Herald)
-- Former NK diplomat announces election bid (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 18
-
2
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
4
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
-
5
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals