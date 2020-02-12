Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Global growth engines cooling down on coronavirus outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice minister slams prosecution's indictment of presidential, ruling party officials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Dynamism, power of detail propels 'hallyu' to global mainstream (Donga llbo)
-- Moon urges review of ways to increase senior employment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Medical workers desperate to treat coronavirus carriers (Segye Times)
-- Justice minister vows reform to set prosecutors' indictment, investigation apart (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Discussion on discarding GSOMIA growing inside Cheong Wa Dae (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parties fall short of pledged election nominations of young politicians (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite dozen enactments, risk of accidents remains high in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- OCI gives up local manufacturing of polysilicon for solar panels (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Urge to return to normal, overcoming coronavirus fears (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Trump says no to pre-election summit: CNN (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Unpacked: Samsung brings 5G, AI, foldable to 2020 Galaxy lineup (Korea Herald)
-- Former NK diplomat announces election bid (Korea Times)
