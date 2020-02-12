Korean-language dailies

-- Global growth engines cooling down on coronavirus outbreak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice minister slams prosecution's indictment of presidential, ruling party officials (Kookmin Daily)

-- Dynamism, power of detail propels 'hallyu' to global mainstream (Donga llbo)

-- Moon urges review of ways to increase senior employment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Medical workers desperate to treat coronavirus carriers (Segye Times)

-- Justice minister vows reform to set prosecutors' indictment, investigation apart (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Discussion on discarding GSOMIA growing inside Cheong Wa Dae (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Parties fall short of pledged election nominations of young politicians (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite dozen enactments, risk of accidents remains high in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- OCI gives up local manufacturing of polysilicon for solar panels (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Urge to return to normal, overcoming coronavirus fears (Korea Economic Daily)

