Ncsoft Q4 net income down 19.9 pct. to 54.2 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 54.2 billion won (US$ 45.8 million), down 19.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 141.2 billion won, up 25.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 33.6 percent to 533.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 24.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
