Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ncsoft 2019 net profit down 14.7 pct. to 359.3 bln won

All Headlines 08:20 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 359.3 billion won (US$ 304.1 million), down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 22.1 percent on-year to 479 billion won. Annual sales decreased 0.8 percent to 1.7 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!