Wednesday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/05 Rain 80

Incheon 08/05 Rain 80

Suwon 09/04 Rain 80

Cheongju 10/05 Rain 70

Daejeon 10/05 Rain 80

Chuncheon 09/00 Rain 80

Gangneung 10/06 Rain 80

Jeonju 14/08 Rain 70

Gwangju 13/09 Rain 70

Jeju 17/12 Rain 60

Daegu 12/05 Rain 70

Busan 15/09 Rain 90

