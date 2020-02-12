Today in Korean history
Feb. 13
1969 -- The Korean Central Intelligence Agency announces its arrest of Lee Su-geun, a North Korean spy who entered South Korea posing as a defector in 1967. Lee was executed on July 3, 1969.
2000 -- South Korean marathon runner Lee Bong-ju sets a new South Korean record of 2 hours, 7 minutes and 20 seconds at the Tokyo Marathon.
2001 -- The Ministry of Justice grants refugee status to an Ethiopian seeking asylum in the country, marking the first time for South Korea to grant refugee status.
2004 -- The National Assembly approves a government proposal to send an additional 3,000 troops to help rebuild war-torn Iraq. About 3,600 South Korean troops were sent to northern Iraq, making up the largest foreign contingent in the Middle Eastern country after those of the United States and Britain.
2007 -- North Korea agrees to shut down its nuclear facilities and invite nuclear inspectors back into the country in return for fuel aid under a deal with South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan.
2015 -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Palestine agree to start consultations on the establishment of Palestine's representative office in Seoul.
2017 -- The ruling Saenuri Party renames itself the Liberty Korea Party to refurbish an image tarnished by a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye, who was later ousted.
2018 -- Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a string of corruption charges linked to a massive influence-peddling scandal that forced Park from office in March 2017.
