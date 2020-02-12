Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 12
General
-- Arrival of third evacuation flight from Wuhan
-- (News Focus) 'Parasite's Oscar wins draw attention to South Korea's half-basement apartments
-- (Yonhap Interview) Kim Kwang-hyun's flexibility key to signing with Cardinals: general manager
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak
-- Unemployment data for January
Cold snap grips S. Korea
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals