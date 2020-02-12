Annual meeting of overseas mission chiefs postponed amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry has postponed an annual meeting of overseas diplomatic mission chiefs to focus on efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals against the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The meeting had been scheduled for the first week of March. But the ministry informed the missions recently that the meeting has been delayed, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The decision appears to have been made in consideration of the need to concentrate diplomatic efforts on protecting South Koreans living or staying abroad amid the global spread of the highly contagious disease.
The ministry is looking to hold the meeting within the first half of this year, with the exact date yet to be determined.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
