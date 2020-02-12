S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remains unchanged from the previous day at 28, with four patients having recovered and been released from hospital.
On Tuesday, the country reported one more case of the new strain of virus and another virus-infected patient was released after making a full recovery, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 992 as of early Wednesday, up from 762 the day before, the KCDC said in a statement.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
4
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
-
5
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals