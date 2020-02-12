Ministry holds 'Unboxing Korea' on culture, history for foreigners
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it held a public diplomacy event in Seoul for foreign diplomats and journalists here with a focus on promoting South Korea's culture and history.
The event, titled "Unboxing Korea", is one of the ministry's latest projects designed to help foreign communities broaden their understanding and knowledge about South Korea's history and tradition, a lesser-known area compared with the popularity of Korean pop culture.
About 180 diplomats, reporters and others working at international organizations here attended the event held late Tuesday, the ministry said.
With the project launch, the ministry plans to organize a wide range of events going forward, including honorary ambassadorship programs, regular seminars and field trips, it added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
4
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
-
5
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals