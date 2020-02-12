Fitch affirms S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-'; outlook stable
SEJONG, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Wednesday that it has reaffirmed its rating for South Korea at "AA-" with a stable rating outlook.
"Korea's rating balances robust external finances, steady macroeconomic performance, and a record of sound fiscal management against evolving geopolitical risks related to North Korea and medium-term structural challenges from ageing demographics and low productivity," the ratings agency said in a report posted on its website.
South Korea's economy is expected to grow 2.3 percent this year, Fitch said, helped by fiscal stimulus, gradually rising semiconductor prices and reduced trade policy uncertainty.
"However, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses new downside risks to the outlook through its impact on tourism, retail sales, and potential supply-chain disruptions," it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Cold snap grips S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
4
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
-
5
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals