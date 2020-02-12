Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Daesang 21,250 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,915 UP 65
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 300
SBC 13,050 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,800 DN 250
TONGYANG 1,130 UP 10
Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 UP 1,600
SK hynix 100,000 UP 200
Youngpoong 624,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,050 UP 100
Kogas 33,350 DN 150
Hanwha 23,400 UP 400
DB HiTek 28,700 UP 700
CJ 88,300 UP 3,400
JWPHARMA 28,300 DN 50
LGInt 13,350 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 5,500 DN 40
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,800 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 38,450 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,750 UP 450
Yuhan 227,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 17,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 64,300 UP 500
DaelimInd 85,100 UP 1,800
BoryungPharm 13,800 0
L&L 13,750 DN 50
NamyangDairy 414,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,650 UP 200
FOOSUNG 9,500 UP 880
Shinsegae 300,000 UP 16,500
Nongshim 258,000 UP 12,000
SGBC 34,700 UP 100
Hyosung 75,300 DN 100
LOTTE 35,000 0
AK Holdings 30,850 UP 50
Binggrae 56,100 UP 200
(MORE)

