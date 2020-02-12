KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 20,300 DN 50
LotteChilsung 126,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 136,000 UP 3,500
AmoreG 71,900 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 DN 150
POSCO 222,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 80,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,250 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,955 UP 75
DB INSURANCE 45,450 0
SamsungElec 60,500 UP 600
NHIS 11,200 DN 50
SK Discovery 25,800 UP 1,150
SsangyongMtr 2,065 UP 135
LS 42,150 UP 850
GC Corp 122,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,700 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 338,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 102,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,020 0
SKC 56,200 DN 2,700
HankookShellOil 285,500 0
BukwangPharm 14,150 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 946,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,000 DN 10
KAL 26,100 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,790 DN 90
LG Corp. 80,100 UP 4,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13450 DN150
KiaMtr 41,650 UP 300
KISWire 18,650 0
LotteFood 377,500 UP 10,000
NEXENTIRE 7,900 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 200
KCC 231,000 UP 5,500
GS Retail 39,050 0
Ottogi 535,000 UP 3,000
