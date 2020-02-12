GCH Corp 20,300 DN 50

LotteChilsung 126,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 136,000 UP 3,500

AmoreG 71,900 UP 2,300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 DN 150

POSCO 222,000 0

SPC SAMLIP 80,600 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,250 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 3,955 UP 75

DB INSURANCE 45,450 0

SamsungElec 60,500 UP 600

NHIS 11,200 DN 50

SK Discovery 25,800 UP 1,150

SsangyongMtr 2,065 UP 135

LS 42,150 UP 850

GC Corp 122,000 DN 500

GS E&C 30,700 UP 300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,950 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 338,000 DN 5,000

KPIC 102,000 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,020 0

SKC 56,200 DN 2,700

HankookShellOil 285,500 0

BukwangPharm 14,150 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 52,600 DN 1,000

TaekwangInd 946,000 UP 4,000

SsangyongCement 5,000 DN 10

KAL 26,100 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,790 DN 90

LG Corp. 80,100 UP 4,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13450 DN150

KiaMtr 41,650 UP 300

KISWire 18,650 0

LotteFood 377,500 UP 10,000

NEXENTIRE 7,900 DN 80

CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 200

KCC 231,000 UP 5,500

GS Retail 39,050 0

Ottogi 535,000 UP 3,000

(MORE)