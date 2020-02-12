KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,650 DN 250
DaeduckElec 9,610 UP 410
MERITZ SECU 3,680 UP 5
HtlShilla 97,600 UP 5,200
Hanmi Science 35,500 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 142,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 72,200 DN 2,000
KSOE 120,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,900 UP 150
OCI 65,500 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,600 UP 300
KorZinc 423,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,810 UP 50
SYC 42,650 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 42,300 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 300
S-Oil 77,600 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 151,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 45,350 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 68,700 DN 600
Mobis 242,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,850 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 UP 150
S-1 90,700 UP 900
Hanchem 111,500 DN 1,500
DWS 25,700 DN 1,050
UNID 41,650 DN 100
KEPCO 25,850 0
SamsungSecu 35,450 DN 50
SKTelecom 226,500 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 44,700 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 61,800 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,900 UP 500
Hanon Systems 11,300 UP 50
SK 236,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 5,630 UP 40
GKL 19,850 UP 650
Handsome 28,450 DN 50
WJ COWAY 91,600 UP 1,000
