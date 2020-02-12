KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,000 UP 500
IBK 10,500 DN 100
KorElecTerm 38,550 0
NamhaeChem 8,170 DN 60
DONGSUH 16,850 UP 150
BGF 5,360 UP 170
SamsungEng 16,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,055 DN 25
SAMSUNG CARD 38,000 UP 1,150
CheilWorldwide 21,600 DN 350
KT 25,400 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL216000 UP6500
LG Uplus 14,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,700 DN 300
KT&G 93,100 UP 100
DHICO 5,590 UP 10
LG Display 16,350 UP 200
Kangwonland 27,200 UP 250
NAVER 185,000 UP 500
Kakao 172,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 650,000 UP 6,000
DSME 25,900 UP 350
DSINFRA 5,040 UP 20
DWEC 4,690 DN 35
Donga ST 97,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,400 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 266,500 UP 11,500
DongwonF&B 229,500 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 650
LGH&H 1,398,000 UP 16,000
LGCHEM 408,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 20,300 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,400 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,250 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,550 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 67,900 UP 700
Celltrion 174,000 UP 500
Huchems 19,750 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 120,000 UP 500
