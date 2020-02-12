Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 February 12, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 UP 2,100
KIH 69,500 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 26,800 UP 350
GS 46,450 DN 150
CJ CGV 29,050 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 10,750 DN 50
LIG Nex1 28,900 DN 550
Fila Holdings 45,400 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 UP 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,140 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 UP 7,000
LF 14,950 0
JW HOLDINGS 5,570 DN 30
SK Innovation 140,500 0
POONGSAN 22,800 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 43,500 UP 400
Hansae 15,500 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 51,500 DN 500
Youngone Corp 31,200 UP 400
KOLON IND 44,050 UP 350
HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,020 UP 170
emart 114,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY300 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 47,150 UP 950
CUCKOO 104,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 74,500 UP 1,400
MANDO 36,200 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 530,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 74,300 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 30,850 UP 400
Netmarble 94,900 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S304000 UP1500
ORION 110,500 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 70,700 UP 800
HDC-OP 22,150 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,600 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,350 0
(END)

