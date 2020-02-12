HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 UP 2,100

KIH 69,500 UP 900

LOTTE Himart 26,800 UP 350

GS 46,450 DN 150

CJ CGV 29,050 DN 50

HYUNDAILIVART 10,750 DN 50

LIG Nex1 28,900 DN 550

Fila Holdings 45,400 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 UP 1,200

HANWHA LIFE 2,140 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 UP 7,000

LF 14,950 0

JW HOLDINGS 5,570 DN 30

SK Innovation 140,500 0

POONGSAN 22,800 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 43,500 UP 400

Hansae 15,500 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 51,500 DN 500

Youngone Corp 31,200 UP 400

KOLON IND 44,050 UP 350

HanmiPharm 301,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 7,020 UP 170

emart 114,500 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY300 00 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 47,150 UP 950

CUCKOO 104,000 UP 3,000

COSMAX 74,500 UP 1,400

MANDO 36,200 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 530,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 74,300 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 30,850 UP 400

Netmarble 94,900 UP 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S304000 UP1500

ORION 110,500 UP 2,000

BGF Retail 163,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 70,700 UP 800

HDC-OP 22,150 UP 200

HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,600 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 10,350 0

