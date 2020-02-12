CJ Cheiljedang shifts to black in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 93.5 billion won (US$ 79.3 million), turning from a loss of 50.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 269.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 172.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.1 percent to 5.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 30.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
