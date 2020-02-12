Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang shifts to black in Q4

All Headlines 15:55 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 93.5 billion won (US$ 79.3 million), turning from a loss of 50.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 269.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 172.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.1 percent to 5.96 trillion won.

The operating profit was 30.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!